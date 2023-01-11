DYK RRR's Golden Globe winner 'Naatu Naatu' was shot outside Ukraine President Zelenskyy' residence?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Naatu Naatu shoot

Golden Globes 2023: SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' bagged gold by winning the trophy for Best Original Song-Motion Picture for 'Naatu Naatu,' featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The Telugu track, was composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. However, many may not be aware that Naatu Naatu, has a special Ukrainian connection.

According to ANI, 'Naatu Naatu' was shot in August 2021 in Ukraine and that too outside Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's official residence. The track was filmed a few months before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

During the promotion of 'RRR' in March 2022, the film's director SS Rajamouli recalled shooting for the song in Ukraine and also expressed sadness over the Russian-Ukraine war. "We had gone there to shoot some crucial scenes. When we were shooting, I had no idea about the issues that have now escalated into a war. It was only after I returned and looking at things now, did I understand the seriousness of the issue," Rajamouli was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, Zelensky appeared virtually at the Golden Globe Awards to tell everyone that "there will be no third World War" as the tide turns in Ukraine's conflict with Russia. Zelensky highlighted the award show's origins back in 1943, during World War II, and said Ukraine's fight against Russia's invasion symbolizes "the struggle for the right of the new generations to know about the war only from movies."

"The First World War claimed millions of lives. The Second World War claimed tens of millions of them. There will be no third World War. It is not a trilogy," Zelensky said, promising that Ukraine "will stop the Russian aggression" with the help of the free world. "The war in Ukraine is not over yet, but the tide is turning and it is already clear who will win... We will make it together with the whole free world and I hope that all of you will be with us on the victorious day the day of our victory," Zelensky added.

About Naatu Naatu

Naatu Naatu' was in competition with 'Carolina' from 'Where the Crawdads Sing', 'Ciao Papa' from Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio', 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

To receive the honour was music composer M.M. Keeravani, who was accompanied with his wife Srivalli. He dedicated the award to Rajamouli and the actors Ram Charan and NTR Jr. While accepting the award, he said, "Thank you very much for this prestigious award: This award belongs to SS Rajamouli for his vision, I thank him for constantly believed and supporting my work. Nt Rama Rao and Ram Charan who danced with full stamina."

