Image Source : INSTA/SHILPASHETTY Can you spot Shilpa Shetty in her throwback school photograph?

On the occasion of World Education Day on Monday, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra took a stroll down memory lane and shared her photograph from her school days. In the image, Shilpa can be seen posing with her classmates in school uniform. Shilpa also penned an important message about how the COVID 19 pandemic has affected the lives of kids. "My heart goes out to all the kids around the globe who have been severely affected by the pandemic. They can't interact with friends, can't have a wholesome all-rounded (physical) education; but this is the need of the hour. While we can't blatantly expose them to the virus; we need to find ways to make it up to them."

She continued, "We need to take baby steps. This World Education Day, let's come together to ensure that not just our kids, but also kids from all walks of life can exercise their right to education without compromising on their safety. Here's to a stronger Gen Next. Stay safe, stay healthy! Happy World Education Day."

Have a look:

Shilpa is quite active on Instagram and keeps on sharing pictures and videos for her fans. On Saturday, Shilpa took to Instagram and revealed that she touches the camera after arriving on the sets in order to express her gratitude for work.

"The first thing I do when I reach the sets is touch the camera and show gratitude for the work I have and for the ability to do what I love the most," she wrote. Shilpa also shared a picture of her posing with the camera.

On the work front, Shilpa, who is currently seen as a judge on 'India's Got Talent', will be seen in the film 'Nikamma'.

Directed by Sabbir Khan, the film also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.