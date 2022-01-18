Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SOUNDARYA RAJINIKANTH/AISHWARYAA Soundarya Rajinikanth showers love on Aishwaryaa post separation from Dhanush with childhood pic

After 18 years of togetherness, Dhanush announced separation from his wife and superstar Rajinikanth’s eldest daughter Aishwaryaa. On January 17, they took to their respective social media handles to share the news with their fans. Post this, Aishwaryaa's sister Soundarya changed her Twitter display picture to a childhood picture featuring her Aishwaryaa and herself posing with their father Rajinikanth. In the picture, Rajinikanth is holding his daughters in his arms. Showering love on her sister, Soundarya shared the picture captioning it #NewProfilePic.

In 2017, Dhanush featured in the directorial venture of his sister-in-law Soundarya Rajinikanth. It was titled Velaiilla Pattadhari 2. It became one of the highest-grossing films of the year in Tamil cinema. Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Separation: Actor's throwback video singing a loved up song for wifey goes viral

Meanwhile, announcing the separation with Dhanush, Aishwaryaa issued a statement which read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other..The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting...Today we stand at a place where our paths separate...Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivayaa. Spread Love." Dhanush and Aishwaryaa divorce: A complete timeline of their 18-year-long relationship

As soon as Dhanush broke the news, his fans were left heartbroken and called it 'unexpected & shocking'. They also extended their support to Rajinikanth. Dhanush and Aishwarya tied the knot in a traditional South Indian ceremony on November 18, 2004, and are proud parents of two sons-- Yatra and Linga.

On the professional front, Dhanush was recently seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', opposite Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. He will next be making his debut in Telugu with the bilingual film 'Sir' ('Vaathi' in Tamil). Meanwhile, Aishwaryaa made her directorial debut with the film ‘3’ that starred Dhanush and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.

