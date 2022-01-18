Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYAA Dhanush-Aishwaryaa’s Split: Netizens extend support to Rajinikanth; call it 'unexpected & shocking'

In a shocking state of affairs, South superstar Dhanush announced separation from his wife Aishwaryaa after 18 years of togetherness. Both Dhanush and Aishwaryaa took to social media and issued an identical statement, confirming their separation. The post read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other..The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting...Today we stand at a place where our paths separate...Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better."

"Please respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivayaa. Spread Love.D", it read further. As soon as Dhanush broke the news, his fans were left heartbroken and called it 'unexpected & shocking'. They also extended their support to Rajinikanth.

Taking to Twitter, a user wrote, "Heart goes out to Thalaivar @rajinikanth. Heard he was emotionally drained during Soundarya's divorce and now this, Stay strong Thalaivaa." Another said, "That’s unexpected and shocking! The reasons behind the breakup are none of our business and fans should give them the space they need. We just wish Dhanush and Aishwarya the very best for the future."

For the unversed, Dhanush and Aishwarya tied the knot in a traditional South Indian ceremony on November 18, 2004, and are proud parents of two sons.