Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Separation: Actor's throwback video singing a loved up song for wifey goes viral

In a shocking state of affairs, Dhanush announced separation from his wife and superstar Rajinikanth’s eldest daughter Aishwaryaa on Monday (January 17). Married in 2004, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa were together for 18 years. Both of them took to social media and issued identical statements about their separation, leaving fans heartbroken. Many expressed their shock at the separation news. Soon, a throwback video of Dhanush singing to Aishwaryaa at a party went viral.

In the video, Dhanush, who is surrounded by friends, was seen walking towards Aishwaryaa as he sang for her, which made her blush. In the end of the video, Dhanush wraps Aishwaryaa in her arms. Fans revisited the video and expressed their shock and sadness over Dhanush and Aishwaryaa split. "What a terrible tragedy..how could things change from here all of a sudden, praying strength and solidarity for them in these tough times!!!!! #Dhanush #Aishwaryaa," a fan wrote. Another said "This is my fav. Video of #Dhanush and Aishwaryaa. Can’t believe (broken heart emoji)."

Take a look:

On January 17, Dhanush announced separation from Aishwaryaa. The duo issued a statement which read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other..The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting...Today we stand at a place where our paths separate...Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivayaa. Spread Love.D." Dhanush-Aishwaryaa’s Split: Netizens extend support to Rajinikanth; call it 'unexpected & shocking'

For the unversed, Dhanush and Aishwarya tied the knot in a traditional South Indian ceremony on November 18, 2004, and are proud parents of two sons-- Yatra and Linga.

On the professional front, Dhanush was recently seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', opposite Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. He will next be making his debut in Telugu with the bilingual film 'Sir' ('Vaathi' in Tamil). Meanwhile, Aishwaryaa made her directorial debut with the film ‘3’ that starred Dhanush and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.