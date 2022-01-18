Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Dhanush and Aishwaryaa divorce: A complete timeline of their 18-year-long relationship

Choosing to end their 18-year-long marriage, actor Dhanush and director Aishwaryaa Dhanush, who is the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, announced that they have decided to part ways. The decision of the couple, who have two sons, Yatra and Linga, comes as a bolt from the blue to the film industry. Fans of Dhanush and Rajinikanth took to social media to extend their support in this time of need. As the couple part ways due to reasons unknown, we take a look at the complete timeline of their relationship.

Young love

Aishwaryaa and Dhanush got married when both of them were in their early 20s. Dhanush was relatively new in the film industry back then. Aishwaryaa, in an interview with Just For Women in 2013, had recalled their first meeting saying she had gone to watch Kaadhal Kondein in Albert Theatre and sent him flowers and a note appreciating his performance in the movie. Dhanush called back and within no time, they began seeing each other. Since both Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are from influential film families in the South, they denied dating rumours at the time they started seeing each other.

Short courtship period

After a short courtship period, Dhanush, 21 and Aishwaryaa, 23, got married on November 18, 2004. Aishwaryaa had shared that Dhanush's parents were apprehensive about them getting married only because the latter was too young for this big step in his life. She said that there was no opposition from her family either as long as they knew this is what she wanted. As things turned out, she shared both families were happy with them choosing to settle down.

First baby

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa were blessed with their first child, a boy named Yatra in 2006. Aishwaryaa admitted that settling down with an actor is not an easy job as she had to make the kids realise that their father loved them despite not being around all the time due to work commitments. She had seen her mother deal with her husband, Superstar Rajinikanth, and that served as a model for her.

Dhanush's professional career sees an upward trend

During the first few years of their marriage, Dhanush's movies were not doing well at the box office and were not even appreciated by the critics. However, it was also the time that he was trying to make a mark in the film industry, trying to win over the movie-going audience and critics. Some movies worked in his favour and established his footing in Tamil cinema. Movies like Pudhupettai (2006) and Thiruvilaiyaadal Aarambam (2006) kept the faith of the producers alive in the actor. In 2008, he would also feature in a cameo role in his father-in-law Rajinikanth starrer Kuselan. In 2009, Padikathavan released and was a success.

The couple's second baby

In 2010, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa welcomed their second baby boy. He was named Linga. After this, there was no looking back for Dhanush professionally. In 2011, Aadukalam directed by Vetrimaran released and things changed forever. Dhanush became the youngest actor to win a National Award for the movie and catapulted to superstardom.

Dhanush-Aishwaryaa professional collab: Why This Kolaveri Di rage

In 2012, Aishwaryaa made her directorial debut with 3. The movie starred Dhanush and Shruti Haasan in lead roles. Anirudh Ravichander, who was making his debut as a composer, would also see unprecedented fame with the song Why This Kolaveri D. 3 did not work well at the box office but the song release made Dhanush into a national superstar and the song was played on repeat over the coming months.

Collaboration with sister-in-law Soundarya

In 2017, Dhanush featured in the directorial venture of his sister-in-law Soundarya Rajinikanth. It was titled Velaiilla Pattadhari 2. It became one of the highest-grossing films of the year in Tamil cinema.

New home

In 2020, Dhanush and his father-in-law performed the bhoomi pujan at the former's new bungalow in Chennai. It was reported that Dhanush was going to spend Rs 150 crore in the construction work of his new abode.