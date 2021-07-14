Sonu Sood fan breaks TV set, actor jokes 'His dad is going to ask me to buy a new one now'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONU SOOD Sonu Sood

Over the last year, Actor Sonu Sood's stardom has reached another level. People across the country admire him for his philanthropic work during the pandemic and have been reaching out to him with all sorts of requests. Recently, it was reported that a kid broke his television set after watching the actor being hit on the screen.

Taking to Twitter, Sonu reposted the news report along with a funny response, "Arrreee, don't break your TVs, his dad is going to ask me to buy a new one now," he wrote followed by multiple laughing emojis.

As per the report, the 7-year-old boy from Telangana's Sangareddy became furious after watching a movie where Sonu Sood is shown to be hit by the hero. Angry that someone who saved the lives of millions was being hit, he broke the TV set into pieces.

Sonu Sood has been playing a good Samaritan since the Covid-induced lockdown first imposed in the country. He lent a helping hand to stranded migrant labourers in reaching home and also arranged for the treatment of poor and needy in various parts of the country.

The actor has actively been helping people find Covid resources like beds, oxygen cylinders, as well as medicines, as the country battles the second wave of Covid-19.

"It took me 19 years to find the right role of my life, which I am doing today and I am glad that God is the director of this real film. Today, when I bring smiles to people's faces, that is the biggest achievement I have till date. I want to thank God for connecting me with the real role that I wanted to play in my life," he told IANS.