Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to move into sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 70 crore? Here's what we know!

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to marry on February 7. The most-awaited wedding of the year is finally happening and the pre-wedding festivities have begun at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The actor appears to have something special planned for his future wife. According to reports, Sidharth is searching for the dream home that he and Kiara can call their own. The actor currently lives in a lavish apartment in Bandra’s plush neighbourhood of Pali Hill, but he is looking for his love nest.

According to mid-day, "Sidharth is keen on having a sea-facing home, just like his Bandra pad that offers him an unrestricted view of the Arabian Sea." As reports suggest, the star has his eye on a bungalow in the JVPD Scheme. It is a huge 3,500-square-foot property on JVPD's 6th road. "The property comes with a fat price tag of Rs 70 crore. However, Sidharth will check out all the shortlisted houses again before zeroing in one. After their shaadi, the couple will move into his Pali Hill home till his dream bungalow is ready."

According to India Today, the couple has opted for Manish Malhotra for their wedding outfits. Kiara has locked in ivory and red colours for the nuptials. On her big day, the bride will most likely be spotted donning a traditional red lehenga to match the wedding's theme. On the other hand, Sidharth will be dressed in an off-white sherwani with a red shafa.

The report also suggests that the couple will be hosting a grand wedding reception for their industry friends. "Sidharth and Kiara will most likely host their Mumbai reception on 12th of February. Not just that, they will be inviting media to attend the reception as guests, like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh did. They really want to celebrate the joyous milestone in their life with everyone, including the media, who has supported their journey."

