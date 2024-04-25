J-K: Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Baramulla

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes only.

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at the Nowpora area in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday. A senior police official, confirming the encounter, stated that they had received intelligence regarding the presence of two terrorists. Subsequently, a joint operation was launched with the army and CRPF, based on information gathered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The encounter began when the terrorists opened fire on the search party, prompting a retaliatory response from the security forces, he added.

"As night approaches, additional reinforcements have been deployed to the area. Recognizing the potential advantage the darkness may offer to the terrorists, measures have been taken to counter this, including the installation of large searchlights and the sealing of entry and exit points," he added.

