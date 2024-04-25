Thursday, April 25, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jammu And Kashmir
  5. J-K: Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Baramulla

J-K: Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Baramulla

The encounter started after the police received intelligence regarding the presence of two terrorists. A joint operation has been launched by the Army, CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir police.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Anurag Roushan
Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir)
Updated on: April 25, 2024 20:57 IST
Encounter, Jammu and Kashmir
Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes only.

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at the Nowpora area in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday. A senior police official, confirming the encounter, stated that they had received intelligence regarding the presence of two terrorists. Subsequently, a joint operation was launched with the army and CRPF, based on information gathered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The encounter began when the terrorists opened fire on the search party, prompting a retaliatory response from the security forces, he added.

"As night approaches, additional reinforcements have been deployed to the area. Recognizing the potential advantage the darkness may offer to the terrorists, measures have been taken to counter this, including the installation of large searchlights and the sealing of entry and exit points," he added.

This is a developing story. More details to be added. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jammu And Kashmir

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Jammu-and-kashmir News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement