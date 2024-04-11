Thursday, April 11, 2024
     
Encounter underway in J-K's Pulwama, one terrorist reportedly killed

According to security officials, the terrorists fired upon the search party during a cordon search operation in Pulwama. Security officials have reached the spot after receiving a tip off.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari
New Delhi
Updated on: April 11, 2024 7:35 IST
Representational image
Image Source : INDIA TV Representational image

Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter is underway in Kashmir's Pulwama between terrorists and security forces. According to reports, one terrorist has been shot down but his body is yet to be retrieved.

The exchange of fire took place at the Arshipora area of Pulwama district during a cordon and search operation which was launched after security forces received a tip about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Top police officials confirmed that the terrorists fired on the search party when the security forces retaliated. They said one terrorist is likely down, his body is seen but not retrieved yet. One more terrorist is believed to be trapped. The gunfire is underway.

ALSO READ | Non-local shot at by suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

