Maharashtra Day 2024: Vada Pav to Modak, 5 Maharashtrian delicacies you must try

As Maharashtra celebrates its foundation day on May 1, Maharashtra Day, it's an opportune time to delve into the culinary treasures of this culturally rich state. Maharashtra boasts a diverse culinary landscape, influenced by its history, geography, and vibrant culture. From spicy curries to delectable sweets, Maharashtrian cuisine offers a delightful journey for food enthusiasts. Whether you're strolling through the bustling streets of Mumbai or exploring the serene countryside, the flavours of Maharashtra are sure to leave a lasting impression. So, this Maharashtra Day, immerse yourself in the gastronomic delights of the state by indulging in these five traditional Maharashtrian delicacies.

Vada Pav

Often hailed as the Indian Burger, Vada Pav is Maharashtra's iconic street food that has won hearts across the country. A spicy potato dumpling (vada) is sandwiched between a soft bun (pav) along with garlic chutney and fried green chili. This humble yet flavoursome snack encapsulates the essence of Mumbai's bustling streets and is a must-try for anyone visiting Maharashtra.

Puran Poli

Puran Poli is a sweet flatbread that holds a special place in Maharashtrian cuisine, especially during festive occasions like Gudi Padwa. It consists of a thin, soft bread made from wheat flour, stuffed with a sweet filling of cooked chickpeas, jaggery, and cardamom. Served with a dollop of ghee, Puran Poli is a heavenly treat that tantalises the taste buds with its rich flavours and textures.

Misal Pav

A hearty and spicy curry made from sprouted lentils (matki or moth beans), Misal Pav is a popular breakfast or brunch dish in Maharashtra. The flavourful curry is garnished with crunchy farsan (fried savoury snacks), chopped onions, fresh cilantro, and served with pav (bread rolls). Each bite of Misal Pav is an explosion of flavours, ranging from tangy to spicy, making it a beloved comfort food for many Maharashtrians.

Sabudana Khichdi

Sabudana Khichdi is a wholesome and nutritious dish commonly enjoyed during fasting periods, such as Navratri. Made from soaked tapioca pearls (sago), roasted peanuts, potatoes, and flavoured with cumin seeds and green chilies, this dish is light yet satisfying. The delicate balance of flavours and textures in Sabudana Khichdi makes it a favourite among both fasting devotees and food enthusiasts alike.

Modak

The Maharashtrian festival is incomplete without indulging in Modak, Lord Ganesha's favourite sweet. These steamed or fried dumplings are filled with a sweet mixture of grated coconut, jaggery, and cardamom. Modak is not only a culinary delight but also holds immense cultural significance, symbolising auspiciousness and prosperity. The intricate folding of the dumplings adds to their allure, making them a treat for both the eyes and the palate.

