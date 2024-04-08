Non-local shot at by suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Shopian: A non-local tourist guide was attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Monday evening. The injured person has been shifted to Srinagar hospital in critical conditions.

As per the reports, the victim, identified as Paramjit Singh (Driver), a resident of Delhi, suffered injuries during the assault, prompting immediate medical attention.

The police have established a cordon around the area, and they have initiated a search operation to locate and apprehend the attackers.

More details are awaited.