Encounter in J-K: One terrorist killed, soldier injured as gunfight breaks out in Kupwara, search ops underway

Encounter in J-K: A terrorist was killed and a soldier sustained injuries in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday. This comes a day after an encounter had broken out between joint armed forces and terrorists in the Trumkhan area of Lolab in the border district of Kupwara. According to the Indian Army, the search operation is still underway in the region.

Based on specific input regarding presence of terrorists in general area Kowut, Kupwara, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice on days leading upto 23 July 24 (sic)," Chinar Cops of Indian Army stated in a post on X. "On 24 July, suspicious movement was observed and challenged by vigilant troops, in response to which terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. In the ensuing fire fight one terrorist has been eliminated and a NCO injured. Operation is in progress (sic)," it added.

Similar encounter in Battal sector

Earlier on Tuesday, the soldier who had been injured during the exchange of fire in the Battal sector of Jammu succumbed to his injuries. The White Knight Corps said on X, "All Ranks of White Knight Corps salute the supreme sacrifice of Braveheart L/Nk Subhash Chander who laid down his life in the line of duty. White Knight Corps offers its deepest condolences and stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief." The soldier was injured during the exchange of fire after troops foiled an infiltration bid by effectively engaging infiltrating terrorists with effective fire in the Battal Sector in Jammu. The exchange of fire occurred in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Spike in terror attacks in J-K

The Jammu region, which remained relatively peaceful between 2005 and 2021 after security forces wiped out decades-long terrorism, witnessed a spike in terror attacks over the past month. It included an attack on a pilgrim bus that left nine persons dead and 40 injured. Terror activities resurfaced in October 2021 from the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri. Some of the deadly attacks that spread to Reasi, Kathua and Doda were attributed by the security establishment as an attempt by Pakistani handlers to revive terrorism in the Jammu region. Over 70 people, including 52 security personnel -- mostly from the Army -- have been killed in terror-related incidents in the Jammu region since 2021.

