Encounter breaks out between armed forces, terrorists in Kupwara, 2-3 militants trapped, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE A soldier during a search operation

An encounter broke out between joint armed forces and terrorists in the Trumkhan area of Lolab in the border district of Kupwara in north Kashmir, said the sources on Tuesday.

2-3 terrorists believed to be trapped, they added.

The development comes hours after the Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt by Pakistani terrorists in the Battal Sector of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours. One jawan was injured in the exchange of fire.

The area is densely fogged due to which there is zero visibility, said the officials.

"Alert troops foiled an infiltration bid by effectively engaging infiltrating terrorists with effective fire in the Battal Sector at 0300h. During the exchange of heavy fire, one braveheart has been injured. Operations are continuing," White Knight Corps posted on X.

Two terrorists killed in Kupwara

Earlier on July 18, two terrorists were killed after security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district. The officials said security forces had received intelligence inputs about the terrorists' attempts to infiltrate into the Valley along the LoC in the Keran sector of the north Kashmir district.

The alert security forces noticed the movement of the terrorists and challenged them. Two terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire, they said.