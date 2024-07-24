Jammu-based ED arrests two people linked to funding of Hizbul Mujahideen amid rising terror attacks

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Jammu: Amid back-to-back terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, the Enforcement Directorate has arrested two persons allegedly linked to the funding of the subversive activities of the Pro-Pakistan terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen. The duo has been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with a case involving Narco-Terrorism.

"Jammu-based ED has arrested 2 accused persons, namely Arshad Ahmed Allie and Fayaz Ahmed Dar under the provisions of PMLA in connection with a case involving narco-terrorism, linked to funding of the subversive activities of terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen," the probe agency said on X.

The arrested accused have been identified as Arshad Ahmed Allie and Fayaz Ahmed Dar. "They were produced before the Special Court (PMLA) in Jammu and it granted the ED custody for five days," the ED added.

Spike in terror attacks in J-K

The Jammu region, which remained relatively peaceful between 2005 and 2021 after security forces wiped out decades-long terrorism, witnessed a spike in terror attacks over the past month. It included an attack on a pilgrim bus that left nine persons dead and 40 injured. Terror activities resurfaced in October 2021 from the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri. Some of the deadly attacks that spread to Reasi, Kathua and Doda were attributed by the security establishment as an attempt by Pakistani handlers to revive terrorism in the Jammu region. Over 70 people, including 52 security personnel -- mostly from the Army -- have been killed in terror-related incidents in the Jammu region since 2021.

Also Read: Poonch encounter: Soldier, injured in exchange of fire during counter-infiltration operation, dies

Also Read: Encounter breaks out between armed forces, terrorists in Kupwara, 2-3 militants trapped, say sources