Imran Khan finds love again in Lekha Washington? Duo spotted hand-in-hand | WATCH

Imran Khan has been away from the limelight for a long time now. The actor was last seen in the film Katti Batti in 2015. He made a rare appearance at Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's engagement party in Mumbai. Now, the actor has raised eyebrows after being spotted walking hand in hand with South actress Lekha Washington. The video is making waves on the internet.

The duo strolled past the crowd while holding hands. They appeared to be content and full of life with one another. Lekha looked beautiful in a printed dress, while Imran looked cool in a black t-shirt and blue jeans. Once again, their chemistry has fueled relationship rumors.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan and his ex-wife, Avantika Malik, separated amicably in 2020. The couple attempted to reunite after more than two years of separation through discussions. Close family and friends even tried techniques and ideas to reunite the estranged couple, but things did not fall into place. Imran reportedly did not want to go and restart his marriage to Avantika again. They have an 8-year-old daughter named Imara.

Previously, it was reported that Imran's alleged affair with Lekha Washington was the reason behind his separation from Avantika. However, there was no official confirmation of these claims.

Earlier this year, Avantika Malik and Sahib Singh Lamba's photos together went viral. It was being that that the two started seeing each other after meeting through a mutual friend. They reportedly weren't eager to give any labels to their developing connection, though.

