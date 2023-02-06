Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Here's when and where sangeet, haldi, wedding will take place

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CINPHILIST Fan page upload of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Bollywood star couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot on 7th February and the wedding festivities are in full swing. As per reports, the wedding will take place at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh and the pre-wedding shoot has been shot on 5th February. The couple rang in their pre-wedding festivities with their mehendi ceremony first. The Haldi ceremony of the Shershaah pair is expected to take place on February 6.

Now, the schedule of their wedding festivities has also been revealed. As per the Times Now report, the welcome lunch happened on 6th February at Courtyard Suryagarh while Sangeet happened at Sunset Patio. Meanwhile, Haldi, wedding and reception will take place on the 7th at ‘Between Have’, ‘Bawdi’ and ‘Celebration Laws’ respectively.

Several Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Armaan Jain and others reached the wedding destination on Sunday. Meanwhile, the lovebirds reached Jaisalmer on February 4 with their respective families. The wedding was earlier expected to take place on February 6. However, now it has been reported that they will exchange vows on February 7.

According to India Today, the couple has opted for Manish Malhotra for their wedding outfits. Kiara has locked in ivory and red colours for the nuptials. On her big day, the bride will most likely be spotted donning a traditional red lehenga to match the wedding's theme. On the other hand, Sidharth will be dressed in an off-white sherwani with a red shafa.

On February 4, both Sidharth and Kiara were spotted outside Delhi airport and the private terminal of the Mumbai airport respectively with their families. Sid was seen in black casuals while Kiara a white outfit with a pink dupatta.

The couple will reportedly be hosting a grand wedding reception for their industry friends. "Sidharth and Kiara will most likely host their Mumbai reception on 12th of February. Not just that, they will be inviting media to attend the reception as guests, like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh did. They really want to celebrate the joyous milestone in their life with everyone, including the media, who has supported their journey," reported India Today.

