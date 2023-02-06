Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani’s FIRST video as a couple | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTHGALAXY Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani’s FIRST video

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are finally set to begin the next chapter of their lives together. The Shershaah couple will reportedly exchange vows on February 7. The pre-wedding festivities have begun on February 5 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Several Bollywood celebs like Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Armaan Jain and others reached the wedding destination on Sunday. Ahead of the big wedding, take a look at the video from the days when Sidharth and Kiara's romance took off.

The clip shows soon-to-wed couple shaking a leg together at a party. The couple is seen having the time of their lives together as they groove together. Among all the people at the party, the couple undoubtedly caught everyone's attention.

Check out the video:

Meanwhile, the lovebirds reached Jaisalmer on February 4 with their respective families. The wedding was earlier expected to take place on February 6. However, now it has been reported that they will exchange vows on February 7.

The couple rang in their pre-wedding festivities with their mehendi ceremony first. The Haldi ceremony of the Shershaah pair is expected to take place on February 6.

According to India Today, the couple has opted for Manish Malhotra for their wedding outfits. Kiara has locked in ivory and red colours for the nuptials. On her big day, the bride will most likely be spotted donning a traditional red lehenga to match the wedding's theme. On the other hand, Sidharth will be dressed in an off-white sherwani with a red shafa.

The couple will reportedly be hosting a grand wedding reception for their industry friends. "Sidharth and Kiara will most likely host their Mumbai reception on 12th of February. Not just that, they will be inviting media to attend the reception as guests, like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh did. They really want to celebrate the joyous milestone in their life with everyone, including the media, who has supported their journey," reported India Today.

