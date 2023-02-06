DYK Kiara Advani almost got Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover divorced?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARAADVANI, ASHNEERGROVER DYK Kiara Advani almost got Shark Tank India's Ashneer

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are finally tying the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Ahead of the wedding, a tweet is doing the rounds on the internet relating to Kiara. The tweet includes screenshots from Shark Tank India star Ashneer Grover's autobiography. It depicts an incident involving Kiara Advani and Ashneer. The tycoon shared an incident when his joke about getting married to Kiara Advani led to a major altercation with his wife, Madhuri.

In his memoir Doglapan, the businessman confessed that he once made a joke about marrying Kiara Advani that offended her wife Madhuri to the point that a divorce would have followed. Ashneer's mom teased him about growing up and not making time for her as he was busy with the Shark Tank shoot. He quipped, "Aap ko pata nahi hai market mein aaj kal kya chal raha hai. Aaj ke din shaadi ho rahi hoti na toh Kiara Advani ka rishta aata aapke bete ke liye (You don’t know what is happening in the market these days. If I was to get married now, I could be marrying Kiara Advani)".

Ashneer's wife Madhuri took offense to this, and the two eventually got into an argument on a flight. Ashneer addressed the same in his autobiography, stating, "It was as if a sudden dam had burst. `Tumhe Kiara Advani se shaadi karni hai (You want to marry Kiara Advani)?' she ra-ged, beginning to take off her jewellery. He-re I was, caught totally off guard. For the next half an hour, I was blasted by her about how I was a nobody when she married me and that I was also on Shark Tank on her prodding. Through this tirade I sat with my hands held out, holding her jewellery, which she had unceremoniously dumped on me. From the corner of my eye, I could see an old gentleman who had his headphones on to watch a Netflix movie take them off to listen in on the live movie playing out on the aircraft. This was probably the best flight for the business class co-passengers, with live entertainment."

