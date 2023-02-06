Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan couldn't impress young fan; actor gives a hilarious response

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHRUKHKHAN Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan couldn't impress young fan

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has created history and become the biggest Bollywood blockbuster. The action-thriller has broken all box office records for a Hindi original film. However, a young critic did not like the film. On Sunday, a Twitter user shared an adorable video of a young fan who said she didn’t like Pathaan. The video caught the attention of SRK and his reply has left the netizens in splits. The review prompted King Khan to state that he must now work harder.

Retweeting the video, King Khan wrote, "Oh oh!! Have to work harder now. Back to the drawing board. Can’t let the younger audience be disappointed. Desh ke youth ka sawaal hai. PS: Try DDLJ on her please….maybe she is the romantic types….kids u never know."

Following the actor's response, netizens flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Oh I bet she is the romantic type she will enjoy something like the 90's Shah Rukh Pyar hota hai deewana sana." Another user wrote, "Hats off to you, superstar."

Meanwhile, Pathaan has surpassed the lifetime collections of Aamir Khan's Dangal in just 11 days since its release. On Saturday, the film's business saw a jump due to the weekend. Till now, Pathaan has raised a little over Rs 382 crore for the Hindi version in India. Not just in the domestic market, the film is collecting good money overseas as well and only time will tell how much of a box office haul Pathaan will create during its theatrical run.

While the collections of Pathaan dipped over the weekdays, the movie's second-weekend business saw a jump of around 6 percent, as per Box Office India. On Saturday, it collected Rs 21.50 crore to Rs 22 crore taking its total collections for the Hindi version in India to Rs 382 crore.

Latest Entertainment News