Monday, February 06, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan couldn't impress young fan; actor gives a hilarious response

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan couldn't impress young fan; actor gives a hilarious response

Shah Rukh Khan responds to a young fan who was disappointed with Pathaan. Check out.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: February 06, 2023 0:01 IST
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan couldn't impress young fan
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHRUKHKHAN Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan couldn't impress young fan

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has created history and become the biggest Bollywood blockbuster. The action-thriller has broken all box office records for a Hindi original film. However, a young critic did not like the film. On Sunday, a Twitter user shared an adorable video of a young fan who said she didn’t like Pathaan. The video caught the attention of SRK and his reply has left the netizens in splits. The review prompted King Khan to state that he must now work harder. 

Retweeting the video, King Khan wrote, "Oh oh!! Have to work harder now. Back to the drawing board. Can’t let the younger audience be disappointed. Desh ke youth ka sawaal hai. PS: Try DDLJ on her please….maybe she is the romantic types….kids u never know."

Following the actor's response, netizens flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Oh I bet she is the romantic type she will enjoy something like the 90's Shah Rukh Pyar hota hai deewana sana." Another user wrote, "Hats off to you, superstar." 

Meanwhile, Pathaan has surpassed the lifetime collections of Aamir Khan's Dangal in just 11 days since its release. On Saturday, the film's business saw a jump due to the weekend. Till now, Pathaan has raised a little over Rs 382 crore for the Hindi version in India. Not just in the domestic market, the film is collecting good money overseas as well and only time will tell how much of a box office haul Pathaan will create during its theatrical run. 

Related Stories
Twitter user criticises Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan; Ayushmann Khurrana defends his idol

Twitter user criticises Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan; Ayushmann Khurrana defends his idol

Pathaan Box Office Day 10: Shah Rukh Khan's action film takes on South biggies Baahubali 2, KGF 2

Pathaan Box Office Day 10: Shah Rukh Khan's action film takes on South biggies Baahubali 2, KGF 2

Shah Rukh Khan reveals his favourite moment from Pathaan with Deepika Padukone. Can you guess?

Shah Rukh Khan reveals his favourite moment from Pathaan with Deepika Padukone. Can you guess?

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chak De India' co-star Chitrashi Rawat gets married to Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chak De India' co-star Chitrashi Rawat gets married to Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani

While the collections of Pathaan dipped over the weekdays, the movie's second-weekend business saw a jump of around 6 percent, as per Box Office India. On Saturday, it collected Rs 21.50 crore to Rs 22 crore taking its total collections for the Hindi version in India to Rs 382 crore.

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News