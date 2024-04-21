Priyanka Chopra Jonas to miss Met Gala 2024 due to THIS reason | Deet Inside

Follow us on Image Source : VOGUE Priyanka Chopra Jonas to miss Met Gala 2024!

Priyanka Chopra often remains in the headlines for her social media posts. These days, Priyanka Chopra is relentlessly sharing many pictures of her trip to Switzerland on her Instagram account. In a recent social media live chat, the actor was asked about her preps for the Met Gala. However, PC revealed that she'll have to give this mega event a miss, this year. For the unversed, Met Gala 2024 is going to take place on May 6 this year.



Priyanka Chopra told during an interview that she will not be able to be a part of the Met Gala this year. She also told that she is very busy shooting for her film, due to which she will not be able to attend this event. But Priyanka added that she would definitely like to see Zendaya's fashion sense on the red carpet this year.

"I don't even know who is attending the Met Gala this year. But I will not be able to attend this event at all this year, because I am very busy in the shooting of the film this year. I would definitely like to see the creativity of people on the red carpet. Zendaya is amazing and I would like to see her Met Gala 2024 look," Priyanka said.

Met gala 2024

The 2024 Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute's new exhibition 'Sleeping Beauties – Rewalking Fashion.' This time the dress code of the Met Gala has been kept as 'The Garden of Time'. But this time Priyanka Chopra will not be seen on this special occasion.

Priyanka's upcoming film

The name of Priyanka Chopra's new film is 'The Bluff'. In this, she will be seen with actor Karl Urban. Let us tell you that the story of 'The Bluff' is set in the Caribbean phase of the 19th century and revolves around a former female pirate. In this, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the role of a pirate.

