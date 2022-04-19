Sidharth Malhotra joins Rohit Shetty's cop universe; unveils his FIRST look

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTH MALHOTRA Sidharth Malhotra

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is set to star in a new project by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, which will expand the director's cop universe to the digital space, streaming platform Amazon Prime Video announced on Tuesday. While there is no official confirmation, the project is said to be a series with Shetty serving as its showrunner. It will be reportedly directed by Sushwanth Prakash. "Watch out for a thrilling ride coming your way tomorrow," the Instagram account of Prime Video posted with a picture of the "Shershaah" star dressed as a cop. Malhotra also posted the still and wrote, "Rohit Shetty's cop universe goes digital tomorrow".

Not just Sidharth, this series will reportedly mark Rohit's foray into the world of streaming as a producer. A few months ago Rohit had confirmed that the project was in development but never agreed to casting Sidharth in it. "We are planning a web series, it is a cop-based show but nothing is finalised. There is still a lot of time for that," he had told PTI in an interview last year.

Shetty's cop universe includes films like the "Singham" franchise, headlined by Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh-starrer "Simmba" and "Sooryavanshi", which featured Akshay Kumar.

Apart from this, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in 'Mission Majnu' alongside Rashmika Mandanna. It is all set to hit the big screens on June 10. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the espionage thriller set in the 1970s has Sidharth Malhotra essaying the role of a RAW agent who lead a covert operation on Pakistani soil.

The film also marks the Hindi debut of India's sweetheart Rashmika Mandanna. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) Amar Butala and Garima Mehta (Guilty By Association Media), written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja, and directed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Majnu also stars Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra.

