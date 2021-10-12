Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRIYA SARAN Shriya Saran’s pregnancy announcement after 1 year surprises fans, Lara Bhupathi extend warm wishes

Popular Bollywood and South actress Shriya Saran left everyone surprised after she announced that she had welcomed her newborn baby girl in 2020. Shriya who married her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in 2018 kept her pregnancy under wraps and only yesterday took to social media to share the life update with her fans and followers. Sharing an adorable video, the actress wrote, "Hello people , we had a crazy but the most beautiful 2020 quarantine . While the whole world was going through a beautiful turmoil , our world changed for ever …. To a world full of adventures , excitement and learning. We are blessed to have an Angel in our life . We are so grateful to god !."

Take a look:

The news came as a sweet surprise to her fans who bombarded the comments section with their reactions. One of the users wrote, "Wow…you never revealed it to us…never had a doubt while seeing your posts … congratulations anyways…enjoy.' Another said, "am I the only one who got shocked after coming to know she got pregnant and gave birth to baby."

Many celebrities dropped in congratulatory messages for the couple as well. Meghna Naidu wrote, "The best news ever." Lara Bhupathi commented, "Best news ever!!! Congratulations!!!" Arshad Warsi's wife Maria Goretti said, "Oh my my my godddddd, this is the sweeetest news, lotsa blessings, lotsa love."

Shriya and Andrei have been living in Barcelona and recently moved back to India in August.

Also read: Shriya Saran, Andrei Koscheev blessed with a baby girl

Shriya Saran is known for her role in Ajay Devgn’s 2015 hit film, Drishyam. She was last seen in Jimmy Sheirgill starrer 2018 film Phamous. Last year, Shriya made a guest appearance in the Telugu film NTR: Kathanayakudu. She will be seen next in S. S. Rajamouli's RRR which will release on January 7, 2022.

Also read: Gamanam: Pawan Kalyan unveils trailer of Shriya Saran, Shiva Kandukuri and Priyanka Jawalkar's film