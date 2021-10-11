Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRIYA SARAN Shriya Saran, Andrei Koscheev blessed with a baby girl

Popular Bollywood and South actress Shriya Saran on Monday (October 11) treated her fans with an exciting news as she shared that she welcomed a baby girl in 2020. The actress who got married in 2018 to her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev announced the new phase of her life as she embrace motherhood for the first time in a video on Roposo which took everyone to sweet surprise. Shriya shared a 28 second long videowhere she was seen holding her baby while Andrei was enjoying a beverage. Soon, Shriya can be heard saying, “This is 2021,"after which a slide of throwback pictures from the time when Shriya was pregnant begins.

Sharing the viudeo she wrote, "Hello people, we had a crazy but the most beautiful 2020 quarantine. While the whole world was going through a beautiful turmoil, our world changed for ever... To a world full of adventures, excitement and learning. We are blessed to have an Angel in our life. We are so grateful to god (sic)!"

Andrei Koscheev is a Russian tennis player and entrepreneur based in Barcelona. Shriya and Andrei moved to Barcelona and spent the past few years in Barcelona amid lockdown due to coronavirus. They moved back to India in August. In May 2021, Shriya took to social media to share that they relocating to India.

Shriya is known for her role in Ajay Devgn’s 2015 hit film, Drishyam. She was last seen in Jimmy Sheirgill starrer 2018 film Phamous. Last year, Shriya made a guest appearance in the Telugu film NTR: Kathanayakudu. She will be seen next in S. S. Rajamouli's RRR which will release on January 7, 2022.

