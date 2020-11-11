Gamanam: Pawan Kalyan unveils trailer of Shriya Saran, Shiva Kandukuri and Priyanka Jawalkar's film

Image Source : YOUTUBE.KRIAFILMCORP Gamanam Trailer Out

Telugu star Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday unveiled the trailer of the new multilingual film Gamanam. The makers of the film posted pictures on Instagram of the actor along with the team of the film. Going by the photos, Pawan, dressed in black and white formals, is watching the trailer on a laptop. "Here's the fascinating Telugu Trailer of Multilingual film #Gamanam, Unveiled by #Powerstar #pawankalyan," read the caption. To be released in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and Tamil, the film stars Shriya Saran, Shiva Kandukuri and Priyanka Jawalkar.

It is a compilation that recounts three stories. One story is about an aspiring cricketer who wants to play for India, but the hurdles seem insurmountable. The next one is of a deaf girl who is mother of an infant, waiting for her husband's return to India. The last one is a story of two slum-dwelling orphans wishing to celebrate their birthday. A flood in the city lends a final twist to all the three stories.

Director-writer Sujana Rao said: "It makes me very happy to finally share a glimpse of the world that we have been living in so for long. 'Gamanam' has a story for everyone and it gives you the choice to experience it in the language of your preference."

The trailer was also launched by other celebrities, including Bollywood actor Sonu Sood.

He tweeted: "This is very special film to my friend @gnanashekarvs (Baba), I'm so excited to release the Hindi trailer of #Gamanam. Best wishes to the team!"

Producers Ramesh Karutoori, Venki Pushadapu and Gnana Shekar V.S jointly said: "These stories explore range of emotions with interesting and sensitive plotlines that are engaging and gripping. Themed on dreaming big, believing in yourself and celebrating life, these stories are best told in the languages of our people."

"Actors Shriya Saran, Shiva Kandukuri and Priyanka Jawalkar and other artistes have played their parts remarkably well. The technical team took the narrative to next level with their top-notch work and ace writer Sai Madhav Burra penned some thought-provoking dialogues, not to mention maestro Ilayaraja's background score is exceptional," said the statement by the producers.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage