Shocked Malaika Arora shares pic from Haridwar Kumbh Mela, reminds 'it's pandemic'

Malaika Arora recently reacted to a picture of a crowd gathered at the famous Kumbh Mela this year. Sharing a picture of Kumbh through an Instagram story, the actress described it as "shocking". In the photo, a large number of people are seen gathered on a narrow road for the festivities. Captioning the picture, Malaika wrote, "It's a pandemic!" But it is shocking."

Malaika is not the only celebrity to have condemned such a large gathering at Kumbh amidst coronavirus spread. Singer Shaan on Friday reacted to a news report on Twitter stating over 1,700 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Kumbh Mela, Haridwar between April 10 and 14. "Why would God save us.. ??? if we are just not interested in saving ourselves and our families.. Please Please #StayHomeStaySafe," tweeted Shaan.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma was also among several Bollywood personalities who have reacted to the Kumbh Mela being conducted amid the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The kumbh mela and political rallies clearly prove that politicians care only about VOTES and not about PEOPLE..In other words they don't care about the people DYING once they cast their votes ...SO INTELLIGENT NO? WOWWWW," he tweeted on Friday.

Meanwhile, with reports of huge number of Covid positive cases from 'Kumbh Mela' area in Haridwar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to observe the event "symbolic" to strengthen fight against the deadly virus. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said that he spoke to top seer-- Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha president Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj-- over phone and made an appeal about the event.

The Prime Minister's appeal comes as the annual event has sparked nationwide concern amid alarming second wave of Covid-19 pandemic as tens of thousands of devotees have gathered along the banks of the Ganga in Uttarakhand's Haridwar.

--with inputs from IANS

