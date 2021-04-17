Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah aka Goli and 3 others test Covid positive

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KUSH_SHAH.FANCLUB Kush Shah

As many as four members of the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have tested COVID 19 postive, including actor Kush Shah, who plays Goli on the show. Speaking to a news channel, producer Asit Kumarr Modi confirmed the same saying that following the new COVID guidelines by the Indian Films & TV Producers Council (IFTPC), the team was getting intensively tested at regular intervals when reports of Kush and three crew members came positive. Post this, all four of them were duly put under quarantine.

“According to those (new) guidelines we had to take everyone’s RT-PCR tests on the set. So, we got everyone tested and four people tested Covid-positive. But we had already home-quarantined them as they were showing some symptoms while being tested. We got everyone tested on Friday, April 9. We have been taking precautions during the shoot. If anyone was a little sick, we would ask them not to come to the shoot. Kush Shah, who plays Goli on the show and some production people, is positive. There is no one positive in the main cast. All those who are positive are also home quarantine and everyone else is safe,” Modi told a leading news channel.

He added that he completely adheres to the government norms as they know the situation better, and he complies to keep the safety of people as a priority. The production is yet to decide how to go about shooting one of the longest-running sitcoms.

Meanwhile recently, actor Mandar Chandwadkar and Mayur Vakani who play the role of Bhide and Sundarlal in the popular show also tested COVID19 positive. Also, earlier in November last year, the show's producer Asit Kumarr Modi too tested positive for COVID-19. Asit Modi tweeted, "After some symptoms of COVID19,I got myself tested & Report came positive.I have isolated myself.I request.. who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol." He further urges his fans to not worry about him and keep showering love on him. He said that with the blessings of his loved ones, he will be healthy soon.