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PM Modi in Norway LIVE updates: Prime Minister holds bilateral meeting with Norway PM Jonas Gahr Store in Oslo

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Updated:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Oslo, Norway, after concluding his Sweden visit as part of his ongoing five-nation tour. He was welcomed at the airport by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. During the Norway visit, PM Modi will participate in the third India-Nordic Summit.

PM Modi in Norway LIVE updates
PM Modi in Norway LIVE updates Image Source : PM MODI X
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Oslo on Monday as he entered the Norway leg of his five-nation Europe-West Asia tour. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store welcomed him at the airport, marking the beginning of an important round of diplomatic engagements focused on trade, technology, innovation and regional cooperation. After visits to the UAE, the Netherlands and Sweden, PM Modi is now set to attend the third India-Nordic Summit in Oslo, where leaders from Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Sweden will come together to discuss closer cooperation with India. The Prime Minister is also expected to hold bilateral talks with Norway’s leadership during the visit.

Before arriving in Norway, PM Modi wrapped up a significant two-day visit to Sweden, where he held extensive talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. Both countries agreed to elevate ties to a Strategic Partnership, while announcing major initiatives in innovation, artificial intelligence, technology and trade. PM Modi was also honoured with Sweden’s prestigious ‘Royal Order of the Polar Star’ for strengthening India-Sweden relations.

Stay tuned with INDIA TV for all the LIVE updates on PM Modi's Norway visit...

 

Live updates :PM Modi in Norway LIVE Updates

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  • 4:09 PM (IST)May 18, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Prime Minister holds bilateral meeting with Norway PM

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Norway PM Jonas Gahr Store in Oslo, Norway. PM Modi will attend the third India-Nordic Summit in Oslo on May 19.

  • 3:54 PM (IST)May 18, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    PM Modi receives top Swedish honour

    PM Modi was conferred with Sweden’s ‘Royal Order of the Polar Star, Degree Commander Grand Cross’ for his contribution to strengthening India-Sweden relations and his leadership.

  • 3:50 PM (IST)May 18, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    India-Sweden ties upgraded

    During his Sweden visit, Modi held talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. Both sides decided to elevate bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership and announced new initiatives in technology, artificial intelligence and innovation.

  • 3:50 PM (IST)May 18, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    India-Nordic Summit in focus

    Modi is set to attend the third India-Nordic Summit in Oslo along with leaders from Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Sweden. The summit is expected to focus on economic cooperation, innovation, green energy and emerging technologies.

  • 3:49 PM (IST)May 18, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    PM Modi arrives in Oslo

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Oslo on Monday for the Norway leg of his Europe-West Asia tour. The visit comes after his two-day trip to Sweden, where India and Sweden agreed to deepen cooperation in several sectors.

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