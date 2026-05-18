PM Modi in Norway LIVE updates: Prime Minister holds bilateral meeting with Norway PM Jonas Gahr Store in Oslo

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Oslo on Monday as he entered the Norway leg of his five-nation Europe-West Asia tour. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store welcomed him at the airport, marking the beginning of an important round of diplomatic engagements focused on trade, technology, innovation and regional cooperation. After visits to the UAE, the Netherlands and Sweden, PM Modi is now set to attend the third India-Nordic Summit in Oslo, where leaders from Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Sweden will come together to discuss closer cooperation with India. The Prime Minister is also expected to hold bilateral talks with Norway’s leadership during the visit.

Before arriving in Norway, PM Modi wrapped up a significant two-day visit to Sweden, where he held extensive talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. Both countries agreed to elevate ties to a Strategic Partnership, while announcing major initiatives in innovation, artificial intelligence, technology and trade. PM Modi was also honoured with Sweden’s prestigious ‘Royal Order of the Polar Star’ for strengthening India-Sweden relations.

Stay tuned with INDIA TV for all the LIVE updates on PM Modi's Norway visit...