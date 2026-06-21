June 21, 2026
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Germany vs Ivory Coast FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Playing XIs announced as knockouts in rearview mirror

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Updated:

Germany and Ivory Coast meet in a key World Cup 2026 Group E clash after winning their opening matches. Germany thrashed Curacao 7-1, while Ivory Coast edged Ecuador 1-0. A victory could put either side on the brink of reaching the knockout stage.

Germany football team
Germany football team Image Source : AFP
Toronto:

Germany and Ivory Coast meet in a fascinating FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E showdown, with both sides carrying momentum from winning their opening matches. Germany arrive full of confidence after an emphatic 7-1 victory over Curacao, a result that showcased the attacking quality and depth of Julian Nagelsmann’s squad. Players such as Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz and Nmecha were instrumental as the four-time world champions sent an early message to the rest of the tournament.

Ivory Coast, meanwhile, earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Ecuador and demonstrated the resilience that helped them emerge as one of Africa’s strongest teams. Under coach Emerse Fae, the Elephants have built a side that combines physicality, defensive organisation and explosive pace on the counterattack. Germany coach Nagelsmann has already highlighted Ivory Coast’s speed and midfield strength as key threats ahead of the contest.

The stakes could hardly be higher. With both nations sitting on three points, victory would place the winner in a commanding position to reach the Round of 32 and potentially secure top spot in Group E. Germany are expected to dominate possession and dictate the tempo, while Ivory Coast will look to remain compact before launching quick transitions through their dynamic attacking players.

Historically, the teams have met only once, drawing 2-2 in a friendly in 2009. This World Cup encounter promises to be far more significant. Germany enter as favourites on paper, but Ivory Coast possess enough athleticism, discipline and belief to make this one of the most intriguing matches of the group stage.

 

Live updates :Germany vs Ivory Coast FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: GER vs CIV Latest Match Updates, Starting XI, Score, Commentary

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  • 1:00 AM (IST)Jun 21, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Germany vs Ivory Coast day

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between Germany vs Ivory Coast from Toronto. Both teams have already announced their playing XI and are currently engaged in a light training before the start of the match in 30 minutes time. 

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