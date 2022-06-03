Shehnaaz Gill is too hot to handle in latest pool pics; fans bombard internet with wild reactions

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL Shehnaaz Gill pool pics

Highlights Shehnaaz Gill often treats her fans with stunning pictures of herself

She gave a glimpse of her pool day on Friday

Shehnaaz is set to make her Bollywood debut with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali starring Salman Khan

Shehnaaz Gill took the internet by storm on Friday morning as she treated her fans and followers with some scintillating pictures of herself. Shehnaaz is quite active on social media platforms and often shares her pictures with her fans. Mostly seen in traditional Indian attire, Shehnaaz's latest post surely left her fans surprised. Bigg Boss fame was seen in a never-seen-before look in her latest pictures. Decked in a beige swimsuit Shehnaaz redefined hotness as she posed in the pool. More than anyone her fans were on cloud nine after seeing their favourite star in the all-new avatar. Sharing a series of pictures straight from her pool day, she captioned the post, "summer vibes, followed with a sun emoji."

Take a look:

Fans reactions

Shehnaaz set the internet ablaze with her killer looks. In no time her post was bombarded with wild comments from her fans. While many called her hot, others dropped red heart and fire emojis in the comments section. One of the users wrote, "Enna sona kyu rab ne banaya." Another said, "Koi AC on kardo." A fans also commented, "Summer mein aur garmi badh gai." "Ohhhhgoddd soo damm hott," said a fan.

Also read: Shehnaaz Gill attends Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani's birthday party; see INSIDE pics, videos

Shenaaz has always impressed her fans with her stylish fashion choices. Mostly seen in a traditional salwar suit, Shehnaaz's new looks in western attires are also impressive. Check out some of her most loved looks below:

Professional front

On the work front, reportedly Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Also starring Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon and Aayush Sharma the film will release in December, this year.

Also read: Shehnaaz Gill dances to Punjabi folk song at Brahmakumaris' event, draws praise from fans | WATCH