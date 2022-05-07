Saturday, May 07, 2022
     
  Shehnaaz Gill dances to Punjabi folk song at Brahmakumaris' event, draws praise from fans | WATCH

Shehnaaz Gill dances to Punjabi folk song at Brahmakumaris' event, draws praise from fans | WATCH

Shehnaaz Gill was seen spending some quality time at an event organised by the Brahmakumaris. Here, she participated in activities, including dancing, with the others.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 07, 2022 15:22 IST
Shehnaaz Gill
Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill attended the launch of Brahmakumaris' campaign called Empowerment of Girl Child in Gurgaon. The Punjabi actress and singer gave a heartfelt speech and shared her life experiences with those who were present at the event. Shenaaz even danced her heart out with the other sisters at the Brahmakumaris' event. Bigg Boss 13 fame Shahennaz has been associated with the spiritual organisation for sometime and seeing her with the sisters there is sure to bring a smile to your face. 

Several pictures and videos from the event have surfaced online. In one of the videos, Shehnaaz can be seen dancing to a Punjabi folk song with the Brahmakumaris' sisters. The actress looked beautiful in a traditional salwar kameez. 

Watch the video below:

Shehnaaz Gill's fans are delighted to see their favorite actress be a part of a noble cause. They showered her with lots of love. One of the users wrote, "Her family is always there for her and her army, proud proud love her bht jydaaaa." Another said, "We are so proud of her." 

Shehnaaz also shared pictures on Instagram with spiritual guide BK Shivani of the Brahmakumaris. She captioned it, "Soul sisters."

Check out fans reactions below:

For the unversed, Shehnaaz's close friend and late actor Sidharth Shukla was a follower of Brahma Kumaris and he only introduced Shehnaaz to the spiritual organization.

Shehnaaz Gill upcoming projects

Shehnaaz will reportedly share the screen space with Salman Khan in his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which also stars Aayush Sharma. Shehnaaz is supposed to be paired opposite Aayush in the Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde-led movie. The details of the movie are under the wraps. 

 

