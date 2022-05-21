Shehnaaz Gill attends Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani's birthday party; see INSIDE pics, videos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@POVWITHPRERNA Shehnaaz Gill with Arbaaz Khan girlfriend Giorgia Andriani

Shehnaaz Gill attended the birthday party of Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani on Friday night. Several pictures and videos from inside the bash have surfaced on the internet. In one of the videos, the Bigg Boss fame can be seen feeding cake to the birthday girl. Sheehnazz looked every inch beautiful in the white crop top and pants. She completed the look with gold hoops and brown heels. On the other hand, Georgia wore a short black dress with silver sequences and a high slit. Her bold look garnered a lot of attention from the netizens. Arbaaz Khan cordinated with his girlfriend and chose to wear black shirt with white trousers.

Another video that is going viral on social media shows Giorgia cutting her birthday cake as Arbaaz says something into Shehnaaz's ears and she gives him a thumbs up.

Check out some more pictures and videos from the party below:

Shehnaaz seems to share a special bond with the Khan's now. On the occasion of Eid, she joined the party hosted by Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan. From hugs to kisses, fans witnessed some of the real special moments between Salman and Shehnaaz at the party.

About Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani

Arbaaz and Giorgia have been dating for several years. Giorgia is an Italian actor and dancer. Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora from 1998 to 2017.

Shehnaaz Gill's upcoming films

Reportedly, Shehnaaz is to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's next, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge along with Salman and Shehnaaz. Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal will also be seen in important roles.