Image Source : INSTA/DEEPIKAPADUKONE Shakun Batra's next: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant share BTS pics; hint at special announcement

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, recently took to their social media handles to share behind-the-scene pictures, raising excitement from the film’s sets. Building the anticipation even further, the film helmed by Shakun Batra had announced its wrap recently. Sharing some beautiful black and white images, the actors shared, a heartfelt note for the film.

Ananya Panday shares, "the experience of this film, the people, all the feelings, every moment - has been nothing short of magic grateful to be part of it We have a super special announcement TOMORROW - stay tuned."

Siddhant shared, "Beh ke door kanhi kinare pe miley, Bikharey sipiyon se hum dono…Na usne kuch kaha, Na maine kuch kaha, Bas baithe rahe, Aankhon mein moti bhare -hum dono..Stay tuned, announcement for a very special film to me is out tomorrow."

Deepika shares, "Yes…It has been a bit of a wait.But as the saying goes…Sometimes, the longer you wait for something, the more you appreciate it when it finally arrives! Hopefully, the same holds true here. I took the opportunity to be a part of something that I believe was truly magical.And with love in my heart and utmost gratitude, I cannot wait to share our labour of love with all of you…Stay tuned for the announcement tomorrow!"

The untitled venture is said to be a typical Shakun Batra outing that deals with rather complex relationships, making for a rather emotional watch.