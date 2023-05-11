Shahid Kapoor's adorable photo with son Zain at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium is winning the internet

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shahid Kapoor with son Zain watching match

Bollywood's heartthrob, Shahid Kapoor had a gala time watching an IPL match with his little munchkin at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium. A fan account on Instagram shared pics and a video of Shahid and Zain hanging out at Wankhede Stadium. Shahid was dressed in a grey T-shirt with a denim shirt and jeans. Zain had worn a white T-shirt with jeans. Besides Shahid, celebrities like Anushka Sharma and Anu Malik were also spotted at the Mumbai Indians match as they played against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Have a look:

The official account of the Mumbai Indians on Instagram, which had a narrow victory over RCB that night, also posted a picture of Shahid at the match. They referred to his 2007 romantic drama and wrote, "Jab we met at Wankhede. #OneFamily #MIvRCB #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #IPL2023 @shahidkapoor."

Fans started gushing over the photos. Shahid’s image garnered several likes and comments. “Shahid rocks,” a social media user commented. “@shahidkapoor farzi nhi asali fan huu Mumbai Indians ka,” a fan quipped. Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput also shared a few glimpses from her match diaries in her Instagram stories. Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015. They are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was last seen in a stellar role in Prime Video’s hit series ‘Farzi’. It was also his OTT debut. He has some exciting projects lined up. Shahid will be next seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming action film ‘Bloody Daddy’. Along with this, he will be soon romancing Kriti Sanon in a yet-to-be-titled film, which is being helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.

Additionally, Shahid has also completed 20 years in Bollywood and Mira planned a special bash to celebrate the milestone. Shahid made his film debut with Ken Ghosh's Ishq Vishk in 2003 opposite Amrita Rao and Shehnaz Treasury.

