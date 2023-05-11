Alia Bhatt named first Gucci Indian global ambassador; to make appearance at its 2024 show in Seoul

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/GUCCI Alia Bhatt becomes the first Gucci Indian global ambassador

After her Met Gala 2023 debut, Alia Bhatt has bagged an incredible deal with the Italian luxury fashion house Gucci. The brand announced her as their first Indian Global Ambassador today, according to a report. The actress will make her first appearance as the brand's latest global ambassador at the Gucci Cruise 2024 show, to be staged in Seoul next week. It will take place at the city's Gyeongbokgung Palace. The show will mark the fashion house's 25 years in the country.

Alia, who has proved her mettle as an actress and producer, on Thursday, was announced as Gucci's Global Ambassador. According to the report by Women’s Wear Daily (WWD). The actress recently made heads turn in a Gucci shirt with a custom-made blazer by Kanika Goyal label.

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala debut

The actress made her debut at Met Gala 2023 in her white ensemble embellished with pearls. She dished out major princess vibes in an elaborate gown designed by Prabal Gurung. Her outfit was inspired by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look. To finish the look, she wore matching gloves and earrings. Alia looks glam in slicked-back hair with a middle parting.

The actress took to her social media and shared a video that featured her BTS moments before heading to the fashion event. Alia's post read, "Alia Bhatt turned to designer @PrabalGurung for her #MetGala debut, for which even this superstar was a little nervous. Wobbly knees were nowhere to be seen once this glamorous look hit the carpet, though. The all-white outfit elegantly fit into the night's dress code of "in honour of Karl."

"Featuring a dramatic sheer train and hundreds (if not thousands) of pearl beads, the look served up pure princess bride—which certainly was a recurring theme in the decades-spanning catalog of Lagerfeld’s work. Another nice touch? She wore a single fingerless glove, which was one of Lagerfeld’s favorite accessories (though he wore two)."

What's next for Alia Bhatt?

Alia Bhatt has a number of intriguing projects coming up at work. The actress will next appear in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani from Karan Johar after her appearance in Brahmastra. She will appear in the movie with Ranveer Singh.

With the spy thriller Heart Of Stone, which features Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead roles, Alia will also make her Hollywood debut. ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone REACTS to Alia Bhatt's Met Gala 2023 debut amid online criticism

