Saturday, May 06, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Deepika Padukone REACTS to Alia Bhatt's Met Gala 2023 debut amid online criticism

Deepika Padukone REACTS to Alia Bhatt's Met Gala 2023 debut amid online criticism

Alia Bhatt took to social media and shared a video that featured her BTS before she made heads turn on Met Gala red carpet. Deepika Padukone's reaction to the video stole the show.

Ridhi Suri Edited By: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi New Delhi Published on: May 06, 2023 6:40 IST
Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone

Alia Bhatt recently made her debut at Met Gala 2023 in her white ensemble embellished with pearls. She dished out major princess vibes in an elaborate gown designed by Prabal Gurung. The actress took to her social media and shared a video that featured her BTS moments, before making her way to the biggest fashion event. Interestingly, it was Deepika Padukone's comment on the post that grabbed everyone's attention as she faced online criticisms for posting pictures from the Oscars hours before Alia's big debut. 

Basking in the 'Met' glory, Alia shared a video of behind the scenes from the event. In the video, Alia was talking about her preparation, and moments of nervousness before making her gala debut. Deepika wrote on the video, "You did it" and posted a heart emoji on it.

Alia's post read, "Alia Bhatt turned to designer @PrabalGurung for her #MetGala debut, for which even this superstar was a little nervous. Wobbly knees were nowhere to be seen once this glamorous look hit the carpet, though. The all-white outfit elegantly fit into the night's dress code of "in honour of Karl." 

"Featuring a dramatic sheer train and hundreds (if not thousands) of pearl beads, the look served up pure princess bride—which certainly was a recurring theme in the decades-spanning catalog of Lagerfeld’s work. Another nice touch? She wore a single fingerless glove, which was one of Lagerfeld’s favorite accessories (though he wore two)."

The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star opted for a beautiful white gown with pearl embellishment all over it by designer Prabal Gurung. To finish the look, she wore matching gloves and earrings. Alia looks glam in slicked-back hair with a middle parting. 

Related Stories
Project K: BTS video of ‘Raiders’ from Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer goes viral| WATCH

Project K: BTS video of ‘Raiders’ from Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer goes viral| WATCH

DYK Deepika Padukone was paid more than Vikrant Massey in Chhapaak? Actor reveals

DYK Deepika Padukone was paid more than Vikrant Massey in Chhapaak? Actor reveals

When Deepika Padukone faced backlash for selling kurti worn at Jiah Khan's funeral

When Deepika Padukone faced backlash for selling kurti worn at Jiah Khan's funeral

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a string of pictures of her outfits which she captioned, "Met Gala -- Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look." 

"I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I'm so proud to wear you for my first Met. A girl can never have too many pearls... and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it's white, for my Choup-ED," she added. 

As Alia made her debut at Met Gala this year, Deepika has also made the nation proud with her stint as the presenter at Oscars 2023. Deepika had introduced the terrific 'Naatu Naatu' on the Oscar stage before it lifted the trophy of 'Best Original Score'.

Latest Entertainment News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News