Nick Reiner arrested over murder of parents Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner

Filmmaker Nick Reiner, 32, has been arrested in connection with the murder of his parents, Rob Reiber and Michele Singer Reiner. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has issued an official statement on the matter on X (formerly Twitter). The veteran filmmaker and his wife's bodies were found in their Brentwood mansion in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon. Multiple stab wounds were also found on their bodies.

On Sunday, December 14, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) was reportedly called to a home to provide medical help. Upon arrival, they found the dead bodies of a 78-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman, who were later identified as Rob and Michele.

The LAPD statement in connection to Nick Reiner's arrest read: "On December 14, 2025, around 3:40 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers assigned to West Los Angeles Division responded to a call of a death investigation in the 200 block of South Chadbourne Avenue. Once inside the residence, officers discovered two victims, who were subsequently identified as Robert and Michele Reiner. Robbery Homicide Division, Homicide Special Section (RHD/HSS), responded to the residence and initiated an investigation regarding the circumstances of their deaths."

It was further added: "As a result of the initial investigation, it was determined that the Reiners were the victims of homicide. The investigation further revealed that Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of Robert and Michele Reiner, was responsible for their deaths. Nick Reiner was located and arrested at approximately 9:15 p.m. He was booked for murder and remains in custody with no bail, under Booking Number 7144668. On Tuesday, December 16, 2025, the case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration."

Nick Reiner was taken into custody by the LAPD on Monday. Several photos, claiming that Nick was handcuffed and taken away by the police, have surfaced on social media. What led to the murder hasn't been disclosed yet.

Previously, Nick has publicly spoken about his struggles with addiction and homelessness. However, in several interviews and press conferences, he had credited his parents for their care and concern toward him. His life experiences inspired him to make the semi-autobiographical film Being Charlie with his father in 2015.

Rob Reiner is known for directing superhit films such as When Harry Met Sally (1989), Sleepless in Seattle (1993), Bullets Over Broadway (1994), EDtv (1999), Everyone’s Hero (2006) and The Wolf of Wall Street (2013).

