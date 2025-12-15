Filmmaker Rob Reiner, wife Michele found dead in their LA home; knife wounds found on bodies: Report Legendary filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were reportedly found dead inside their Brentwood home in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon, as per multiple reports. Sources claimed the bodies showed lacerations consistent with knife wounds.

New Delhi:

Legendary filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were reportedly found dead in their Brentwood house in Los Angeles, a development that has sent shockwaves through Hollywood and the film industry.

As per multiple reports citing sources, two bodies, aged 78 and 68, respectively, were discovered on Sunday afternoon inside a Brentwood home owned by the acclaimed director and actor. Sources said the victims' bodies had several knife wounds. The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Robbery-Homicide Division is currently investigating the case, and further details are awaited, says a TMZ report. An official confirmation from the authorities and the family of the deceased is awaited.

Rob Reiner was a popular Hollywood director with a career spanning decades. He played a huge role in shaping modern American cinema. Over the years, Reiner directed an array of iconic films, such as Stand By Me, The Princess Bride, and When Harry Met Sally… - a film starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan that changed his personal life forever.

It was during the shoot of When Harry Met Sally that Reiner met his wife, Michele, a photographer. They fell in love and later married in 1989, beginning a partnership that lasted decades. They were parents to three children -Jake, Nick and Romy. He is also the adoptive father of actress Tracy Reiner, daughter of his first wife, late actress and director Penny Marshall.

Rob Reiner was an actor, director, activist and performer, whose claim to fame was in the 1970s as Mike 'Meathead' Stivic on the CBS sitcom All in the Family. He was the son of legendary comedian and writer Carl Reiner, who passed away in 2020. Reiner has left his mark both in front of and behind the camera, working on projects such as Sleepless in Seattle (1993), Bullets Over Broadway (1994), EDtv (1999), Everyone’s Hero (2006) and The Wolf of Wall Street (2013).

Tributes and reactions are expected to pour in for the filmmaker and his wife, whose work and legacy touched generations.

