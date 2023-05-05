Karan Johar slams trolls with cryptic post for accusing him of sending Alia Bhatt to Met Gala 2023

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/INSTAGRAM Karan Johar; Alia Bhatt and Prabal Gurung

Karan Johar recently found himself at the receiving end of trolls after Indian designer Prabal Gurung shared how he met Alia Bhatt through him. Many accused him of favouring Alia and sending her to Met Gala 2023. And it seems like, the filmmaker has finally broken his silence on trolls. He has shared a cryptic post, addressed to 'Opinion' but without specifying whose or on what. "Dear opinion, I know you work 365 days a year ..relentlessly … but my request is for you take Sundays off…Exhaustingly yours, Receiving end," KJo wrote.

The filmmaker has repeatedly been criticized for what is perceived as promoting nepotism.

In his long Instagram post, designer Prabal Gurung, who escorted Alia at the Met Gala talked about how he met the actress at Karan's 40th birthday party. "I had heard rave reviews about her through him and my brother Pravesh, who was assisting Karan in her debut film. I was immediately taken by her when I met her. A petite ingénue whose simmering fire within her was palpable to all of us. One film after another, she has surpassed anyone’s expectations and thrilled us with her creative genius. She’s a powerhouse performer. To me, she is one of the finest actors we have right now globally, but above all, she’s a friend, a good friend, and a loyal one; that’s what makes her extremely special," read his post.

"We’ve talked about a Met moment for a long time. I have invited her before, but she’s always been wise enough to say let’s wait. This time however, she felt it was the right moment, so she said yes and off we went to our wildest imaginations along with Anaita to create a homage to Karl that celebrated her heritage (100,000 pearls hand embroidered in Mumbai), my love for Karl ( he is my master, and yes he did give me my CVFF award ) and all made in New York. ⁠ For me, Chanel couture brides have been the most iconic brides in fashion. So we chose Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look as an inspiration. And the rest is history," he added.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt made her debut at the Met Gala 2023, hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in a beauteous flowing white gown. She looked absolutely dropped-dead gorgeous in Prabal's creation. ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt mistaken for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at MET Gala 2023 by paps; her reaction goes viral

