Alia Bhatt mistaken for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at MET Gala 2023 by paps; her reaction goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT, AISHWARYA RAI Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Alia Bhatt made her debut at the Met Gala 2023, hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in a beauteous flowing white gown. While this appearance of Alia will precede her Hollywood debut in 'Heart of Stone', the actress was misidentified as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the red carpet. An unseen video of the actress from the prestigious fashion event has surfaced where the New York paparazzi mistook her for Aishwarya Rai. Well, it seems that the actress handled it quite well.

Alia Bhatt, who looked absolutely dropped-dead gorgeous in a white gown, was seen entering the event with the designer when some of the paparazzi addressed her as Aishwarya, as heard in the video. As she posed on the iconic steps of the MET Gala, a photographer said, "Aishwarya, this way." However, Alia paused for the cameras and smiled before Prabal helped her with the dress and she walked off. While the mistake was embarrassing, Alia gracefully looked at the cameras and posed for the paps before making her way into the event.

The incident reminded netizens of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala where Indian paparazzi shouted incorrect names of the Hollywood stars. A user wrote in the comments, "They are taking revenge for jhandeya and tommy." Another said, "Aishwarya this way!!! Gajab bejatti #AliaBhatt."

For her Met Gala debut, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star opted for a beautiful white gown with pearl embellishment all over it by designer Prabal Gurung. To finish the look, she wore matching gloves and earrings. Alia looks glam in slicked-back hair with a middle parting. She was also joined by fellow Bollywood-Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra at the Gala, who came with her husband, singer Nick Jonas. ALSO READ: Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra slays in thigh high-slit gown with dramatic trail; twins in black with Nick

Alia excitedly shared her look from her first MET Gala on Instagram and said, "I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look." Adding, "A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair."

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt makes dreamy debut in white embellished Prabal Gurung couture. See first pics

Latest Entertainment News