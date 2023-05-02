Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/METGALA21 Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt makes dreamy debut in white embellished Prabal Gurung couture. See first pics here

Alia Bhatt appeared at the Met Gala 2023, hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1 EST (May 2 for India), looking like a lovely wonder to behold in a beauteous flowing white gown.

For 'fashion's biggest night,' the actress wore a pearl-encrusted white gown by Prabal Gurung. Alia's gown was encrusted with pearls and featured a figure-hugging design on the bodice that flowed into a voluminous ball skirt with a floor-sweeping train. Her outfit's low neckline contributed to the oomph factor.

See the first pictures of Alia Bhatt from the Met Gala 2023

You must also see the specifics of her Met Gala debut gown. To begin, the actress complemented her ensemble with a fingerless glove. This year's Met Gala theme, which honours fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, was enhanced by the addition. Throughout his seven-decade career, the designer, who worked with luxury fashion houses such as Chanel, Fendi, and Chloe, frequently wore fingerless gloves as part of his signature look. Alia chose an embroidered gown.

To complete the ensemble, she chose a pair of sparkling earrings made up of the ultimate pairing of pearls and diamonds, as well as a statement ring. Her makeup was simple and clean, which added to the dreamy princess vibe she projected. She wore her hair in a sleek and middle-parted half-tie style. Anaita Shroff Adajania dressed Alia for her Met Gala debut.

Ahead of the Met Gala 2023, the actress also teased her fans with a monotone glimpse of her look for the fashion gala.

