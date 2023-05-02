Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/METGALA21 Met Gala 2023 co-host Dua Lipa exudes royalty in 100-carat diamond necklace and vintage Chanel dress

Dua Lipa made sure all eyes were on her when she arrived at the Met Gala 2023 in vintage Chanel on Monday. The "Levitating" diva looked like royalty in a white gown with a figure-hugging corset bodice and a low neckline, as well as a long skirt with pockets and tassels. The outfit was initially designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel's fall/winter 1992 collection.

Lipa accessorised her Lorenzo Posocco-styled outfit with a stunning Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace weighing more than 100 carats. She also wore a 9-carat ring for the event. It's no surprise that the Grammy winner, 27, wore a stunning ensemble, given she is co-chairing this year's Met Gala with Anna Wintour, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, and Michaela Coel.

The "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" event (and associated museum exhibition) in 2023 honoured Lagerfeld and paid respect to his legendary design work for Chanel, Fendi, Chloé, Balmain, and his namesake label.

