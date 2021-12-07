Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SANJAY DUTT Sanjay Dutt completes dubbing for KGF 2, says 'Adheera is back in action'; see photos

Highlights KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt is one of the most anticipated films of the year

Helmed by Prashanth Neel the film is slated to release on April 14, 2022

Actor Sanjay Dutt has wrapped up his dubbing part for 'KGF: Chapter 2'. On Tuesday, Sanjay took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the dubbing session. He posted a photograph of him sitting in a dubbing studio. Along with the post, Sanjay wrote, "Adheera is back in action! The dubbing sessions are done for #KGFChapter2 and is on its way to theaters near you on 14th April 2022."

Take a look:

'KGF: Chapter 2' is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 1'. Starring South star Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. The upcoming sequel is said to follow the power struggle between Rocky (Yash) and Adheera (Sanjay). Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film will also feature Srinidhi Shetty in a lead role. The first installment of the film was also directed by Neel.

Earlier after the release of the teaser, Sanjay Dutt said, "I am overwhelmed with the love that we have received for the teaser of KGF Chapter 2 from the fans and audience. We have garnered over 125 million views in such a short span of time, it is crazy. The whole team has put in a lot of hard work and it has paid off with the reaction we have received. This gives me the immense motivation to continue giving my best for the fans who believe in me," he says and adds, "Yeh toh abhi teaser tha picture abhi baaki hai, can't wait for everyone to watch it. I am extremely excited for this film."

Also read: KGF 2: Yash fans write to PM Modi to declare national holiday on film's release date

Apart from Yash and Sanjay Dutt, the movie will also star Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon in the lead role. The original Kannada film will simultaneously be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. 'KGF: Chapter 2' was supposed to release on July 16 this year. However, it was postponed owing to the second wave of coronavirus. The film is now set to open in cinemas on April 14 next year.

-with ANI inputs