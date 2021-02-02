Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THENAMEISYASH KGF 2: Yash fans write to PM Modi to declare national holiday on film's release date

KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Helmed by Prashanth Neel the film is slated to release on July 16. After the announcement, Yash's fan group on Twitter have penned a letter to PM Narendra Modi to declare a national holiday on the release day of KGF: Chapter 2.

The letter is going viral on social media and it reads as, "As we all know the most expected Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 releasing on 16/7/2021 Friday. People are eagerly waiting for the movie, so we are requesting you to declare a national holiday. Try to understand our feelings. It's not just a movie it's our emotion."

KGF 2 is a Pan India project as it will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.It follows the story of Rocky (Yash) who rises from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. The film stars Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveen Tandon in lead roles. Actor Anant Nag, Nagabharana, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar and Archana Jois will also portray pivotal roles. Films music composed by Ravi Basrur, while Bhuvan Gowda is the cinematographer.

KGF Chapter 2 teaser created records on social media. Just 10 hours after its release the teaser video created a record of receiving 16 million views and becoming the most liked teaser in the history of South Indian films by beating movies like Master, RRR, etc.

Earlier after the release of the teaser, Sanjay Dutt said, "I am overwhelmed with the love that we have received for the teaser of KGF Chapter 2 from the fans and audience. We have garnered over 125 million views in such a short span of time, it is crazy. The whole team has put in a lot of hard work and it has paid off with the reaction we have received. This gives me the immense motivation to continue giving my best for the fans who believe in me," he says and adds, "Yeh toh abhi teaser tha picture abhi baaki hai, can't wait for everyone to watch it. I am extremely excited for this film."