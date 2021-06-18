Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam turns 'baees': Actor celebrates with unseen pic

As the cult-classic, 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' clocked 22 years today, superstar Salman Khan, who played the lead role in the movie celebrated the milestone with a special social media post. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the emotional love triangle starred Ajay Devgn (Vanraj), Salman (Sameer) and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Nandini). The film is still loved by fans for its outstanding script, music and extraordinary cinematography. Marking the occassion, Salman took to his Instagram to share an unseen BTS picture with the director.

"Baees saal ho Gaye #HumDilDeChukeSanam ko….. @ajaydevgn #SanjayLeelaBhansali @bhansaliproductions," Salman wrote.

Based on Rashtriyashayar Jhaverchand Meghani's play Shetal ne Kathe, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam narrates the story of a newly-wed man who discovers that his wife is in love with another man and decides to unite them.

Ealier in the day, Ajay shared a series of BTS pictures from the movie featuring himself with Salman, Aishwarya and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Along with the pictures, he wrote, "22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam; Salman, Sanjay, Ash & I knew we were making a super-sensitive film. Didn't think though that it would create history. Humbled."

It was filmed throughout the Gujarat-Rajasthan border region, in addition to Budapest and Hungary, which was used to represent Italy in the film. The film was premiered in the Indian Panorama section at the 1999 International Film Festival of India. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was a commercial success and emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year

The film won four National Film Awards for 'Best Production Design', 'Best Music Direction', 'Best Choreography' for 'Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje' and for 'Best Cinematography'. The film also won major awards including- Best Movie, Best Director, Best Actor for both male and female categories and more at Filmfare and IIFA.

