On 22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Ajay Devgn shares pics with Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ BHANSALI PRODUCTIONS BTS pics of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's love triangle story, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, completes 22 years of its release. The film which starred Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai in the lead roles became one of the most popular films of all times. Marking the occasion, Devgn took a trip down memory lane and shared some pictures with the director and his co-stars.

"22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam; Salman, Sanjay, Ash & I knew we were making a super-sensitive film. Didn’t think though that it would create history. Humbled," he captioned the photo.

The verified Instagram account of Bhansali Productions also treated fans to some rare and unseen BTS (Behind the scene) pics. "We experienced a gamut of emotions then and we're experiencing a gamut of emotions now as we open our treasure chest. Celebrating 22 Years of living and loving Vanraj, Nandini & Sameer's testimony of love," the caption of the post read.

Based on Rashtriyashayar Jhaverchand Meghani's play Shetal ne Kathe, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam narrates the story of a newly-wed man who discovers that his wife is in love with another man and decides to unite them.

It was filmed throughout the Gujarat-Rajasthan border region, in addition to Budapest and Hungary, which was used to represent Italy in the film. The film was premiered in the Indian Panorama section at the 1999 International Film Festival of India. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was a commercial success and emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year