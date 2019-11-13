Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rishi Kapoor shares throwback photo of drinking cola with Boney, Anil Kapoor

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is very active on social media. He keeps treating his fans with special moments from his younger days as well as his opinions about what is happening in the world. On Wednesday, the actor shared another glimpse of his childhood on Twitter and gave his fans another reason to rejoice. He shared a childhood photo featuring Boney Kapoor and actor Anil Kapoor and called it the ‘original coca cola advertisement’.

He wrote, “Original Coca Cola advertisement. Boney Kapoor,Aditya Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor,Tutu Sharma and that cute brat Anil Kapoor (photo courtesy Khalid Mohammed).” In the photo, Rishi is seen drinking cola with his friends and in one corner, actor Anil Kapoor is seen having his own moment. Check out the photo here-

Original “Coca Cola” advertisement. Boney Kapoor,Aditya Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor,Tutu Sharma and that cute brat Anil Kapoor( photo courtesy Khalid Mohammed) pic.twitter.com/RXIEUxCAlp — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 13, 2019

As soon as the veteran actor dropped the photo, his fans flooded it with comments. One fan wrote, “Sir you would have given #TaimurAliKhan run for his money had you born in recent times.” Another said, “Awesome Rishiji.. its one of rare collections, keep posting few more for our consumption ...... U are really awesome.” “U were so babloo.. mashAllah. my nephew resembles you alot and i call him rishi kapoor at times,” wrote another.

This isn’t the first time that Rishi Kapoor has shared a throwback picture on his twitter. Earlier, the actor shared a couple of old photos on legendary actor Dev Anand’s 97th birth anniversary and wrote, “Salute to the evergreen star Dev Anand sahab on his 97th Birthday. Never a style Icon and a young at heart like him. Just after Bobby’s release(1973) he told me at Stardust magazine’s party “We youngsters should do a film together” Such was his confidence. God Bless you sir!”

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor will be next seen in The Body alongside Emraan Hashmi. The trailer of the same dropped on YouTube today. Watch it here-

