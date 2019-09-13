Neetu Kapoor shares hilarious story behind her old magazine cover picture

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Neetu Kapoor shares a hilarious story behind her old magazine cover picture

Veteran Bollywood superstar Neetu Kapoor is very active on social media. The actress kept her fans updated about husband Rishi Kapoor’s health while the duo was in New York for the last 11 months. Now that they are back in India, the couple has been visiting their friends and enjoying Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. On Friday, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram to take her fans down the memory lane and shared a hilarious story about one of her old magazine cover pictures.

Neetu Kapoor shared a picture on Instagram of her old magazine cover in which she can be seen posing with her hand on her chin. Interestingly, it is not the actress’ hand but her hairdresser’s hand she is posing with. Neetu wrote, “#funfact Rakesh Shreshtra ace photographer (Rohan shreshtra s dad) had a cover concept .. face with red lipstick n red nail!!! Since My nails were short we used my hair dressers hand .. the hand looks so weird”

The magazine cover reads, ‘All About Our Beautiful Stars’ and shows Neetu Kapoor with her behind-the-camera team. The actress undoubtedly looks gorgeous in the magazine cover.

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor on September 10 after spending 11 months in New York. The couple witnessed a hard time as Rishi Kapoor was suffering from cancer. Now that he will cancer free, the couple is happy to be back. Earlier, Neetu shared another glimpse of from New York. Sharing a selfie, she said, “Where did these last 11 months go ?? Was a long road !!! It was a phase that taught and changed me a lot”

The couple received a very warm welcome from their friends and family. Talking about his return to India, Rishi Kapoor has earlier revealed that he could not wait to be back home and bounce back on the sets of his upcoming films.

