  Rishi Kapoor enjoys beach vacation with wife Neetu and close friends, shares photos

'Bunch of crazy friends enroute to Positano', Neetu Kapoor shares pictures and videos with Rishi Kapoor from their Italy vacation.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 11, 2019 9:17 IST
Rishi Kapoor enjoys beach vacation with wife Neetu and close friends

Rishi Kapoor is finally fit and healthy after undergoing treatment for nine months in New York. The actor is back to his home in India, cancer-free, and enjoying his days with his family. Currently, the veteran actor is vacationing in Italy with his wife and a bunch of ‘crazy friends’. Neetu Kapoor took to her social media to share pictures and videos from the holiday and it appears that Rishi Kapoor is a beach baby.

Neetu Kapoor captioned the photos saying, “Bunch of crazy friends enroute to Positano !!! Everyone trying to get the Italian accent right only i sounded like a Tamilian”

Rishi Kapoor’s family stood there as a solid rock during his tough days. The actor has always praised his wife and kids for being a solid support system. Earlier, in an interview with Times Now, he said, "My kids, Ranbir and Ridhima, have really shouldered my problems." He also said, “A lot of credit goes to my wife Neetu who has been there as rock all through my medical wants and procedures. It’s been very time-consuming. It would have been a different scenario if I was in India. My home is there, my family is there. But it’s a tough situation because you’re not home, you are in a different territory. But it has been dealt with. Not that we couldn’t have dealt with it in India but I had a certain problem that could only be dealt with here.”

View this post on Instagram

After taking blessings of Balaji 🙏🌸entertaining them with a Tamil tongue twister 😂

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

Recalling the days, Neetu added, “He became like my child, and I wanted to do everything in my power that he should not be in pain; he should get whatever he wants.”

 

