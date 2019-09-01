Ranbir was in tears after knowing Rishi Kapoor had cancer, reveals Neetu Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has been in New York for a year now. Initially, when the actor flew abroad, he remained mum and denied having cancer. It was months later that the actor's family confirmed that he was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer. Rishi Kapoor is now speedily recovering and will possibly return to India in early September.

Throughout the treatment, Neetu Kapoor remained his husband's pillar of strength. In one of the interviews, the veteran actress said that she had to act like Rishi Kapoor's mother. From taking care of his food to medicines, she did all. “Mujhe laga, I became his mother. Like, like he was my third child…khana, sona, dawaiyaan…jaise bacche ko look after karte hain. I just became a mother. A mother wants to do the best,” Neetu said in an interview with Times Now.

When Rishi was asked about his reaction when he first got to know about the disease, he said, "There was no time to react. I was shooting in Delhi. I was on the sixth-day shoot of a new film when my son (Ranbir Kapoor) and a close family associate came to Delhi, spoke to my producers and explained the problem. By evening, they got me to Mumbai and soon after, they flew me to New York. I had no time to react or introspect. My son literally forced me into the aircraft and flew here with me. The acceptance comes gradually''.

Neetu Kapoor revealed the reaction of their son Ranbir when she broke the news to him. The actress said that he was in tears and denial for an hour. ''Ranbir came and I told him 'There's something I want to tell you.' I told him what happened, he had tears in his eyes. He was in denial for an hour or so. He composed himself and said 'Let's deal with it','' Neetu Kapoor said.